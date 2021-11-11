Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $670.11 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $283.92 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $619.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.