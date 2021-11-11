Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,447 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Cryoport worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cryoport by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $316,000.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

