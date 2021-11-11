Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 340,808 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $300,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

