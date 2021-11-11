NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NuVasive worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,800.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.