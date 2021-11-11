Numeraire Price Tops $44.39 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Numeraire has a market cap of $452.69 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $44.39 or 0.00068129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00226448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00092297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,300 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

