Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.90 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.030 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 562,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

