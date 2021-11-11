Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $75,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.71 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

