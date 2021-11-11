Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NVMI stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $130.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

