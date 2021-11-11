Northern Trust Corp Sells 218,448 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 520.79 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.