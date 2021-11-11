Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,911 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,305,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $122.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

