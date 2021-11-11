Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WPP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in WPP by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

