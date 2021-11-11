Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 195,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Tenneco worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 433,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.