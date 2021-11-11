North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 278,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $15.85 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $475.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

