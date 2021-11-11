Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.7% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $128,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.85. 20,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

