Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

