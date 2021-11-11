Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Up 12.1%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 9,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 253,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

