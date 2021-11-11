Nimiq Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $2.00 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,958.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.70 or 0.07321125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00410237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01040054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.00415301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00277772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.71 or 0.00322834 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,175,223,653 coins and its circulating supply is 8,560,973,653 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

