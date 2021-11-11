NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $2,598.20 on Top Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $2,598.20 or 0.04003222 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $85,001.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

