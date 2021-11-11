NFC Investments LLC Takes $7.29 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,000. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.9% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $235.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,468,925 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

