NFC Investments LLC Sells 608 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NFC Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,161,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.10. The company had a trading volume of 207,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.16 and a 200 day moving average of $342.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,346,788 shares of company stock worth $824,684,082 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

