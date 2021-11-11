NFC Investments LLC Buys 425 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 5.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.64. 1,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average is $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.