NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5.40 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.21.

NEX opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $908.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 177,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

