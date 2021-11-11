Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NEM opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 97,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Newmont by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

