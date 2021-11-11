NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 4,157,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.21. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewAge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of NewAge worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.