New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,530 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,519,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

