Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.22 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $568.50 million and $6.22 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 578,227,123 coins and its circulating supply is 578,226,538 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

