Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Neuronetics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

STIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuronetics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

