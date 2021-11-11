NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.85

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.30. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 300,322 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%.

In other news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $527,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $249,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

