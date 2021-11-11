Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 780,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

