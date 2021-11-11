NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0047 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $199,708.51 and $557.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00081337 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000904 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

