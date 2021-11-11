Nebulas (NAS) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00367731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00218110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00091620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,845,692 coins and its circulating supply is 60,329,894 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.