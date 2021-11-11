Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00227259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

