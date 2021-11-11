Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 3,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nautilus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 245.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.57% of Nautilus worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLS. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

