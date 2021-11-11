National Pension Service Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,129,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.36 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

