National Pension Service Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 113.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $388.61 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $379.41 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.