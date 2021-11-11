National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

