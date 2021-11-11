National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.
Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73.
In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
