National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

