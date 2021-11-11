National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

NCMI stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

