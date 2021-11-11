National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.54%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.