National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

