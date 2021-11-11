NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NSTG traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

