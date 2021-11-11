Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after buying an additional 115,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

