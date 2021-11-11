MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SITO Mobile and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71

MSCI has a consensus target price of $641.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITO Mobile and MSCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.02 -$17.07 million N/A N/A MSCI $1.70 billion 31.22 $601.82 million $8.25 77.82

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SITO Mobile and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78%

Summary

MSCI beats SITO Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

