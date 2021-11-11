Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $262.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. The company intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well-positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution, and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Motorola has also raised its earlier guidance for 2021. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

MSI opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $254.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,516.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

