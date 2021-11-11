Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.