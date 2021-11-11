Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

