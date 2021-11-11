MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MOR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 80,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

