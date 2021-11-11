Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 131,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
