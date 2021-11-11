Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 131,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.