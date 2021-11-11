Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

