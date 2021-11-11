Morgan Stanley Cuts The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $21.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REAL. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

REAL opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,426.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock worth $3,727,004. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

